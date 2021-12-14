STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIC’s new product Dhan Rekha is for millennials

Guaranteed additions start at Rs 50 per 1,000 sum assured from the sixth year of the policy. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LIC launched a new product ‘Dhan Rekha’ on Monday. K Vasant Kumar, senior divisional manager, Ernakulam, said that the product was ideal for the long term. Guaranteed additions start at Rs 50 per 1,000 sum assured from the sixth year of the policy. 

From 21 to 30 years and 31 to 40 years, guaranteed additions stand increased to Rs 55 and Rs 60. Dhan Rekha  has a term of 20, 30 and 40 years for which premiums can be paid in a single installment or upto half the term viz. 10, 15 & 20 years. It is ideal for young parents to plan setting up an ideal corpus for their children’s education or to buy a pension plan. 

The product helps reduce income tax and provides for settlement options on maturity or death so that the impressive sum it offers is best utilised according to the beneficiary’s requirements. The various rider options viz. premium waiver benefit, accident/disability benefit, term assurance and critical illness riders make Dhan Rekha a consummate product, he said. The product was taken by Aniyan V Paul, proprietor, financiers and a long standing LIC policyholder. He spoke about the long standing relationship he has with LIC.

B Ajish, marketing manager, Vinod K Joseph, SBM North Paravur,officers, development officers, staff members, agents  and a host of LIC policyholders were also present.

