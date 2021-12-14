STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pretty little things!

When Suhana Salim creates clay memorabilia and trinkets, she transforms them into little wonders. This youngster has a miniature for everyone! 
 

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Suhana Salim can create  magic with clay. From ambitious miniatures, portraits, to customised decor items and jewellery, she moulds clay into anything beautiful. “I love making cute things,” the artist quips. And her work has an overload of cuteness quotient to them. Be it the colours or the size and the subject, her craft has an innate beauty and innocence to them. “I always loved making crafts. And it was in 2018, that I decided to make clay miniatures with one of my friends. Initially, it was to earn pocket money. So, we weren’t that regular. But during the pandemic, I decided to spend my time on clay arts, “ says the Perumbavoor native about her little venture Suki.

Using artificial clay and the hardening compound available on the market, she creates little wonders. “The mixture will be soft at the beginning. So, you can mould them in your hands into any desirable shape. But it also dries faster than usual clay. So, you have to finish your work within half an hour before the mixture hardens,” says the 22-year-old. To achieve perfection and to incorporate each minute detail, she makes her models part by part and glues them together. “The clay is available only in white. After I finish a model, I paint colours on them,” she adds.

Suhana makes her favourite things into miniatures and posts them on her Instagram handle. Boob magnets -- a minimalistic craft resembling women’s chests, Frida fridge magnets -- modelled after celebrated painter Frida Kahlo, and Sanskari -- her sarcastic interpretation of a Sanskari woman, all are some of her more creative works with a message. Something political amid all the cute, pretty knick-knacks.

Her repertoire includes jewellery, wall hangings, cute miniatures, trinket trays and decor items. “I started my venture in December 2018. One of the very first works was of snowmen. I also made trinket trays that reminded me of the blue-painted alleys in Jodhpur to start out. It caught the attention of many real soon. And I started getting customised orders,” she says. She is quite of an expert in creating miniature bookshelves and breakfast tables. But her pretty fridge magnets and decor items also have a huge demand.

Suhana is now busy with her Christmas orders. “I’m making cute trinkets for decorating Christmas trees,” she says. The young artist is planning to expand her venture and start working with real clay. “I’m just testing out and learning. Working with artificial clay is easy. I learned it on the go. But, I have to spend some time learning ceramic arts. That’s something I am doing on the side now, “ says Suhana.

Instagram: suki.with.love

