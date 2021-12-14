Tourist boats to be made eco friendly

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The public sector agencies in Kerala which operate the tourist vessels, ferries and barges will take an eco-friendly route in 2022. The city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) and State Water Transport Department (SWTD) are readying to power their vessels using solar energy and CNG.

Sooryamshu, India’s first solar-powered double-decked tourist vessel by KSINC is nearing its completion. Constructed by SOLAS Marine at a yard in Sri Lanka, the vessel can carry 100 passengers. “Compared to the diesel-run vessels, Sooryamshu is expected to reduce one-third of the operational cost. Cost analysis and the units of power required can be confirmed only after a trial run,” says Cyril V Abraham, KSINC commercial manager. Since the only functional part in the solar or CNG-run vessel is the motor, the maintenance expenditure will also reduce. According to the KSINC official, the battery installed has a life expectancy of at least six to seven years. “The agency will be bearing heavy expenditure only when the battery is replaced.”

Apart from reducing the operational expenditure, Sooryamshu also addresses pollution. “KSINC aims to make tourism an experience. Since solar-powered vessels have just a few moving parts, sound pollution also would be negligible. Air pollution will also be nil,” says N Prasanth, MD, KSINC. There are also plans to convert and operate existing tourist vessels using solar power and the barges using CNG.

“KSINC will also be switching to electric cars by replacing the official cars that require high maintenance and cost more fuel,” added Prasanth. The tourist vessel is expected to commission by the end of December and will be operating in Kochi. The lower deck will be air-conditioned. To benefit the handicapped, it is accommodated with elevator service. The upper deck will have an exclusive cafeteria.

Meanwhile, the SWTD will roll out five solar-powered ferries and a double-decked air-conditioned tourist vessel. They are in the offing for release in early 2022. The launch comes in the wake of success of the Alappuzha-based SWTD’s ferry Aditya- India’s first fully solar-powered ferry. The ferry also bagged the prestigious Gustave Trouve Award for Excellence in Electric Boats and Boating last year. “Aditya which is plying on Vaikom- Thavanakadavu route could lower the daily operational cost of Rs 9,000 to Rs 500. This made the department initiate more on the same line,” says Shaji V Nair, SWTD director.

SWTD will release the ferries by incorporating slight technical modifications. “For one trip, Aditya consumes 5KW of power and the new ones would be consuming only 3.33 KW,” he adds. With these ferries, in a year, around 96 tonnes of carbon emissions can be prevented. “Water bodies being contaminated due to gasoline leaks can also be prevented,” says Shaji. The agency also has plans to convert the ferries that operate in Ernakulam to CNG mode, a much cheaper fuel than diesel. “The funds for the initiative will be reserved in the next state budget,” he said.

Addressing pollution

Apart from reducing the operational expenditure, Sooryamshu also addresses pollution. KSINC aims at making tourism an eco-friendly experience. Since solar-powered vessels have just a few moving parts, sound pollution also would be negligible