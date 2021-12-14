STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

When stories come alive

Legends of Ramayana are rooted in communities with their own versions. Tribes in Wayanad have many stories to tell

Published: 14th December 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled among the mountains of the Western Ghats, Wayanad is rich in history and lush forests. The many tribes living here are rich in stories of yesteryears spread orally that the current generation inherited from their forefathers. The great epic Ramayana is deeply rooted here with multiple versions and retellings. In ‘Living Ramayanas: Exploring the Plurality of the Epic in Wayanad and the World’ Azeez Tharuvana records the many retellings of the epic as told by the many tribes in Wayanad. 

The book is written in a conversational style. Each account from a leader of a tribe has become each chapter in their own words. Azeez has tried to not interrupt their stories in any way. The subject was initially academic research of Thiruvana. The extensive research has now become a book laying bare these stories that are vastly different from the popular religious version. These are but stories of the people and their ancestors.   The book opens with the story of the Adiya tribe. Kali Mathei an elder and traditional healer of the tribal community of Thrissilery narrates the story he inherited from his father.

In this version, Sita is wandering to set up her home. Rama and Lakshmana come upon her on the way. They were travelling after a battle. Rama instantly falls in love with her, but Sita never sees him. She walks on and on and ends up with Ravana and travels with him to Lanka. But lovestruck Rama has no intention of giving up. All the characters in the story are grey, including Rama, Sita and Hanuman, who abducts her from Lanka. 

In Chetti Ramayana Sita gives birth only to one kid. But Valmiki one day recreated a replica of the baby, fearing he got missing in the forest. She brings up both of them. Later, a small war ensues between the kids and the army of Rama when the yajna horse from Ayodhya destroys their crop. Lava and Kusa defeat an angry Rama who comes to the rescue of Hanuman and the horse. 

Like this many retellings are included in the book. What’s interesting is in some Rama and Sita are siblings. Multiple Asian countries also have their versions of the epic. Thailand, Malaysia, Tibet, Burma all have different versions that are assimilated with their cultures. It doesn’t stop there. Religions like Islam, Jainism and Buddhism also have their Ramayanas.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp