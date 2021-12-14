When stories come alive

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled among the mountains of the Western Ghats, Wayanad is rich in history and lush forests. The many tribes living here are rich in stories of yesteryears spread orally that the current generation inherited from their forefathers. The great epic Ramayana is deeply rooted here with multiple versions and retellings. In ‘Living Ramayanas: Exploring the Plurality of the Epic in Wayanad and the World’ Azeez Tharuvana records the many retellings of the epic as told by the many tribes in Wayanad.

The book is written in a conversational style. Each account from a leader of a tribe has become each chapter in their own words. Azeez has tried to not interrupt their stories in any way. The subject was initially academic research of Thiruvana. The extensive research has now become a book laying bare these stories that are vastly different from the popular religious version. These are but stories of the people and their ancestors. The book opens with the story of the Adiya tribe. Kali Mathei an elder and traditional healer of the tribal community of Thrissilery narrates the story he inherited from his father.

In this version, Sita is wandering to set up her home. Rama and Lakshmana come upon her on the way. They were travelling after a battle. Rama instantly falls in love with her, but Sita never sees him. She walks on and on and ends up with Ravana and travels with him to Lanka. But lovestruck Rama has no intention of giving up. All the characters in the story are grey, including Rama, Sita and Hanuman, who abducts her from Lanka.

In Chetti Ramayana Sita gives birth only to one kid. But Valmiki one day recreated a replica of the baby, fearing he got missing in the forest. She brings up both of them. Later, a small war ensues between the kids and the army of Rama when the yajna horse from Ayodhya destroys their crop. Lava and Kusa defeat an angry Rama who comes to the rescue of Hanuman and the horse.

Like this many retellings are included in the book. What’s interesting is in some Rama and Sita are siblings. Multiple Asian countries also have their versions of the epic. Thailand, Malaysia, Tibet, Burma all have different versions that are assimilated with their cultures. It doesn’t stop there. Religions like Islam, Jainism and Buddhism also have their Ramayanas.