With Omicron in Kochi, district officials intensify preventive efforts

KOCHI: With Ernakulam reporting the first Omicron case in the state on Sunday, the district administration has intensified its efforts to tackle the new fast-spreading Covid variant.

At a Covid review meeting presided over by Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Monday, a decision was made to set up as many as 250 more beds in the district to tackle any unforeseen situation.

“Ernakulam district is ready to face any crisis,” said the minister.

According to a health department official, 100 hospital beds will be set up at the Covid treatment facility at Ambalamugal, while 150 beds will be allotted to private hospitals for isolation and admission requirements. Cubicle rooms will also be set up, the official said.

Currently, the health department has deployed four Covid testing teams at the Kochi airport to monitor those arriving from 12 at-risk countries.

In the wake of the latest developments, another 12 people will be appointed at the airport for testing, the minister said.

“As of now, there are 24 testing staff at the airport. Those arriving from at-risk countries are subjected to rapid and RT-PCR tests are conducted. Passengers can choose from either. The results of the rapid test will be available in 40 minutes and RT-PCR in three hours. Passengers can leave the airport only after the results arrive,” said the official.

Those who test positive at the airport will be shifted to a Covid treatment centre. Meanwhile, those testing negative will have to stay in home isolation and get tested on the eighth day.

A vaccination drive will be conducted in the panchayats that are running behind on the drive. Special camps will be conducted for three days starting December 18.

525 new cases, 704 recoveries

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 525 new Covid cases and 704 recoveries, with the test positivity rate at 5.45%.

A total of 5,759 patients are under treatment in the district. Among the latest to test positive, the source of infection of 17 could not be traced.