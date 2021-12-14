STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

With Omicron in Kochi, district officials intensify preventive efforts

At a Covid review meeting presided over by Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Monday, a decision was made to set up as many as 250 more beds in the district to tackle any unforeseen situation.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With Ernakulam reporting the first Omicron case in the state on Sunday, the district administration has intensified its efforts to tackle the new fast-spreading Covid variant.

At a Covid review meeting presided over by Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Monday, a decision was made to set up as many as 250 more beds in the district to tackle any unforeseen situation.

“Ernakulam district is ready to face any crisis,” said the minister.

According to a health department official, 100 hospital beds will be set up at the Covid treatment facility at Ambalamugal, while 150 beds will be allotted to private hospitals for isolation and admission requirements. Cubicle rooms will also be set up, the official said.

Currently, the health department has deployed four Covid testing teams at the Kochi airport to monitor those arriving from 12 at-risk countries.

In the wake of the latest developments, another 12 people will be appointed at the airport for testing, the minister said.

“As of now, there are 24 testing staff at the airport. Those arriving from at-risk countries are subjected to rapid and RT-PCR tests are conducted. Passengers can choose from either. The results of the rapid test will be available in 40 minutes and RT-PCR in three hours. Passengers can leave the airport only after the results arrive,” said the official.

Those who test positive at the airport will be shifted to a Covid treatment centre. Meanwhile, those testing negative will have to stay in home isolation and get tested on the eighth day.

A vaccination drive will be conducted in the panchayats that are running behind on the drive. Special camps will be conducted for three days starting December 18.

525 new cases, 704 recoveries

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 525 new Covid cases and 704 recoveries, with the test positivity rate at 5.45%.

A total of 5,759 patients are under treatment in the district. Among the latest to test positive, the source of infection of 17 could not be traced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp