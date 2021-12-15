It’s going gown!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur-native Mitha Daniel has a vintage heart. She curates vintage-styled bridal gowns— a rarity in Kerala — for her online venture Mitha Daniel. The 26-year-old has never been to a design school. She was raised to be an entrepreneur based on the experience she received working with a renowned clothing label in Kochi. “My mother did tailoring. I used to watch her work and stitch mini dresses for my dolls,” recollects Mitha.

Mitha Daniel focuses on wedding gowns. “During my internship days, I got to design a wedding gown all by myself for a few people. This experience was enough to curate my collection,” she says. Her sarees and draped lehengas also have takers.

Her classic vintage styled gown attached with a wrap is a solid eye-catcher. The white embroidered fabric is left on a plain note, the elegance is notched up when a wrap with intricate detailing is attached to the waist. “Wrap is an extra fitting, it gives the gown a flowy effect. Net and Neoprene wraps are commonly used. The wrap is etched with floral motifs and cut beads,” adds Mitha.

Inspired by vintage outfits, Mitha tends to take in puffed sleeve design ideas for most of her fits. “I don’t do large puffs. I believe a slight buff can elevate the elegance of any fit. If you want to leave the sleeves simple, a puff can compensate for the basic look,” says Mitha. Her brand’s bridal couture sarees are adorned with silver cut beads.

The simple classic draped lehenga is stitched on embroidered fabric available in many shades. The ocean green and blue are their top picks. Materials do play a huge role in keeping the look intact. The brand focuses more on smooth viscose georgette, satin, modal satin, linen satin and shimmery georgette.

Though the brand’s focus is on bridal couture, Mitha has fits for every occasion too. The collection ‘Aria’ has a scallop V-neck embellished with bead stones and maxi frocks. Powder blue salwar frocks full of geometric handwork and embellished with cut beads fall under ‘Silver Blush’.

Mitha recently launched the Christmas edition ‘Alia,’ inspired by florals. The beige toned A-lined gown with floral motifs on the neckline, and a green coloured churidar without slit is in stock for this year. “Since A-line gowns don’t cater to many age groups, green churidar with embellishments on the sleeves is for the elderly,” says Mitha.