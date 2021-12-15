KAAPA invoked against repeat offender

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, charged Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against a youth and banned him from entering the Ernakulam Rural Police limits for six months.

Rural Police Chief K Karthick filed a report against Jomon, 31, of Alattuchira, following which KAAPA was invoked against him after he was involved in multiple criminal cases, including murder attempts and the sale of drugs.

The action is part of Operation Dark Hunt which aims at curtailing criminal activities under the police limits.