KAAPA invoked against repeat offender

Published: 15th December 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, charged Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against a youth and banned him from entering the Ernakulam Rural Police limits for six months.

Rural Police Chief K Karthick filed a report against Jomon, 31, of Alattuchira, following which KAAPA was invoked against him after he was involved in multiple criminal cases, including murder attempts and the sale of drugs. 

The action is part of Operation Dark Hunt which aims at curtailing criminal activities under the police limits. 

