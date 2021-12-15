Mohana will keep going, to honour Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When you lose someone you love, it might feel like the end of the line. But the reality is, life doesn’t stop there. K R Vijayan, the famous globe-trotting tea seller from Kochi, believed this to be true and so does his wife Mohana. She is now busy paying back the debt from their last Russian visit, so she can carry on with the travel plans Vijayan made.

Life is slowly getting back to normal for Mohana, who was in shock after Vijayan passed. “He wanted to go to Japan and had even drawn up plans for the same. So, to honour him and also live by his rule, I will be travelling there,” said Mohana. Nothing is official as of now, she said.

The first few days without her husband wasn’t easy for Mohana. “We had a very wholesome life. The thought of being alone left me numb,” she said. But she soon snapped out of the silence. “I realised that searching for his presence in the house was a futile exercise since he spent his entire waking hours at the tea stall,” says Mohana.

So, she is now back at Sree Balaji Coffee House, catering to their loyal clientele. “He used to say that one should live life to the fullest and continue to travel. He had asked me to continue going on trips even if he dies, and had promised to do the same if I passed,” she says, adding that she was offered a package by a travel agency.

“They told me that they will take care of everything and will also send someone to assist me. But I wanted to have a familiar face with me. Besides, it’s winter in Japan now and I need to be careful of my health issues,” she said. Mohana plans to go to Japan in the summer season and wants to take her daughters along.