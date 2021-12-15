Need better laws and facilities

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The trend where children push elderly parents to private or government care homes because they can no longer look after them, or parents move out because of abuse or neglect, has been a cause of concern for a few years now. Often, neither the kids nor the parents spend enough time doing background checks or ensuring the credibility of these organisations.

According to the Orphanage Control Board (OCB), many of these organisations are not recognised. Only 619 care homes in the state have OCB approval to care for elderly people. The rest of them are not governed by any laws and many more are mushrooming every day.

“According to the social justice department, keeping the elderly with family is the first option. Institutionalisation should be the last choice. We consider old age homes as an option only for the destitute. For every new admission, the department must find out their details and help them reunite with their family,” said a field intervention officer from Kochi, who also handles cases in Thrissur.

Care of bedridden

Care for the bedridden is also not available in many places, added the officer. When Santha (name changed), 86, from Kallumthazham in Kozhikode was found bedridden in her house, her neighbours called officials of the department, who contacted one of her two daughters. She replied saying Santha didn’t care for them when they needed it and so, now they don’t want to look after her.

The family had shifted from Kannur to Kozhikode to escape the physical abuse from Santha’s husband, a murder convict. She had been living with her sister’s children and when she fell sick, they too found it difficult to take care of her.

The officials who visited her thought of shifting her to a private home since there were no facilities available in the government sector for bedridden patients. However, existing rules only allow them to transfer destitute to government care homes.

In another case, a 76-year-old woman from Kakkodi came willingly to a care home run by a church. A widow with no children, the woman had been staying with a family which had employed her as domestic help 35 years ago to take care of their children.

When she became bedridden, they took the initiative to rehabilitate her. However, her efforts to earn a destitute certificate proved futile as the care home didn’t have OCB approval. The church’s private home charged Rs 1,600 from each inmate, sometimes more depending on the pensions or grants they got, which became a burden on the woman and also the family that was caring for her.

Separation another issue

“It is high time the government brings in measures allowing elderly couples to stay together too. As of now, men and women have separate dormitories, and this separates older couples. There is also a need for separate facilities for the elderly who are suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s and other mental illnesses,” opined a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Background checks must

There is also a need for background checks and confirmation in these cases, which would get elderly with behavioural and mental disorders help, say experts. An 82-year-old woman was admitted to a care home in Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, on request as her only daughter was too ill to care for her. However, when she reached there, she wasn’t bedridden anymore and instead, started attacking other inmates. She had been on sedation when the officials visited her. When the officials called her daughter, she was not ready to take her mother back. Finally, she was sent back to her house in an ambulance.

In a nutshell

No of elderly care homes in Kerala 776

Approved by OCB 619

Govt care homes for the elderly 11

