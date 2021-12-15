Now, reach your workplace at discounted rates via Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro has launched a new initiative granting discount offers on tickets to employees of business establishments and educational institutions that are situated at a distance of up to 500m from both sides of the metro rail alignment. The move comes as a boon to the city residents, who often have to spend a significant amount of time wading through unpredictable traffic and congested roads if it wasn’t for the metro.

Business establishments and educational institutions interested in taking part in the initiative can send an application to Binish L, DGM, Marketing (binish.l@kmrl.co.in) to avail of the concession. Employee particulars, including name, age, gender, boarding and alighting stations along with a copy of the commuter’s photo id, should also be submitted along with the application. Those planning to avail of the discount must send the application before December 31.

“KMRL believes that the concession will be a boon for daily commuters whose workplace is situated at a distance of less than 500m from both the sides of the metro alignment. It would help them reach their office on time and reduce their travel expense while enjoying the comforts offered by Kochi Metro,” said an officer. For details, contact: 91889 57544

Christmas celebrations

With the holiday season round the corner, Kochi Metro is also decked up to celebrate Christmas. It has various competitions in store for the public as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Metro’s Christmas programmes will begin on December 18 with a star-making competition at Aluva, Muttom, Kaloor and Petta stations. The first three winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

On Sunday, carol singing competition will be held at Aluva, Edappally, Vyttila and Ernakulam South stations. The winners will receive a prize money of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000. Crib-making and tree decoration competitions will be held at all Metro stations on December 20 and 21 respectively, and the first three winners of both the competitions will receive a cash prize of Rs 8,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 each.

A Santa Claus fancy dress competition will be held on December 22 for children up to 13 years of age at Palarivattom, Kadavanthra, Thykoodam and JLN Stadium Metro stations. The Kochi Metro is also organising a cake-making competition on December 23 at Vyttila, Maharajas, Palarivattom and Kadavanthra Metro stations.

There is no entry fee for the competitions. Participants and an accompanying person can avail free Metro tickets to reach the venue and back. Interested parties are requested to visit the KMRL website to register and know more details regarding the competitions.