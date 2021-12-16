STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 injured as private bus rams KSRTC vehicle near Kochi

Fourteen passengers, including students, suffered injuries when a speeding private bus rear-ended a KSRTC bus parked near Aluva Bank junction on Wednesday morning.

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Fourteen passengers, including students, suffered injuries when a speeding private bus rear-ended a KSRTC bus parked near Aluva Bank junction on Wednesday morning. Two persons who suffered severe injuries in the impact of the collision were admitted to a private hospital while others were discharged after giving primary treatment.

The private bus was coming from Muppathadam to Aluva. The front portion of the bus was completely wrecked. The KSRTC bus also got damaged. 

