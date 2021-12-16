STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM decides to strengthen cadre; Ernakulam district conference to conclude on Thursday

At a press conference held during the party's district conference, CPM district secretary CN Mohanan said that steps will also be taken to scrutinise the work of each member at the grassroot-level.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, A K Balan, Vaikom Viswan, P Rajeeve and Thomas Isaac at the venue of CPM district conference in Kalamassery. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a first step towards gaining an upper hand in Ernakulam district, which remains a UDF fortress, the CPM has decided to strengthen its cadre at the grassroot-level by disseminating its ideology to a wider mass. At a press conference held during the party's district conference, CPM district secretary CN Mohanan said that steps will also be taken to scrutinise the work of each member at the grassroot-level.

"All delegates attending the district conference have welcomed the decision. The working style and lifestyle, and whether they are following the ideology of the party will be under scrutiny. Not only the district committee members but also member at the grassroot-level is liable to stick to the party’s principles. They will be closely monitored," Mohanan said.

He was responding to queries related to the recent action against an area secretary and some senior leaders. "The area secretary was expelled after it was found that he had deviated from the party line. The senior leaders faced action after a committee found that the lapses from their side resulted in the defeat of promising candidates," he said.

The conference also has decided to create awareness on the necessity of implementing the SilverLine project. K Chandran Pillai, senior leader and chairman of the reception committee, said that further discussions will help remove misconceptions, if any, related to the project.

Meanwhile, new district committee members will be elected on Thursday. The committee will have 46 members, with women's representation likely to be increased this year. The delegates to the state conference will also be selected on the day. The public meeting, marking the end of the district conference, will be held at 6pm at Kalamassery. 

