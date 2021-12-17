STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
46 members in new CPM district panel, CN Mohanan to remain secretary

The CPM district conference unanimously decided to give one more term to existing secretary CN Mohanan as the district secretary.

Published: 17th December 2021 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 02:43 AM

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM district conference unanimously decided to give one more term to existing secretary C N Mohanan as the district secretary.

The newly-elected district committee will have 46 members, out of which six are women. A total of 13 fresh faces are included. Meanwhile, three senior members — Gopi Kottamurikkal, P N Balakrishnan and K M Sudhakaran — were removed from the committee.

Expressing his protest against the decision, Balakrishnan boycotted the conference. In the presence of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the senior leader left the venue after hearing the decision to exclude his name from the list of nominees to the committee.

He also said that he is resigning from primary membership of the party. Kottamurikkal was removed from the list as he is a state committee member while Sudhakaran was excluded citing his age.

The new members are C N Mohanan, K J Jacob,  M P Pathrose, P M Ismayil, P R Muraleedharan,  C Surendran, John Fernandez, K N Unnikrishnan, P N Seenulal, C K Pareeth, K N Gopinath, V M Sasi, M Anilkumar, M B Syamanthabhadran, P S Shyla, K A Chackochan, E P Sebastian, K Thulasi, C B Devadarshan, M K Sivarajan, K V Elias, V Salim, R Anilkumar, T C Shibu, S Satheesh, Pushpa Das, T R Bose, M B Chandrashekharan, T V Anitha, K K Shibu, K M Riyas, K S Arunkumar, A A Anshad, Princy Kuriakose, N C Ushakumary, P A Peter, Shaji Mohammed, A P Udayakumar, K B Varghese, C K Varghese, C K Salimkumar, M K Babu, P B Ratheesh, A G Udayakumar and A P Pranil.

District secretariat also elected

The 12 members of the newly-elected district secretariat are C N Mohanan, M P Pathrose, P R Muraleedharan, M C Surendran, John Fernandez, K N Unnikrishnan, C K Pareeth, M Anilkumar, C B Devadarshan, R Anilkumar, T C Shibu and Pushpa Das.

