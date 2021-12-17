STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aiswarya Jayachandran wins Mrs India title

Come what may but chase your dreams — this is the message Aiswarya Jayachandran, the newly-crowned Mrs India 2021 and Mrs Diva 2021 has for modelling aspirants.

Mrs India 2021 winner Aiswarya Jayachandran

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Come what may but chase your dreams — this is the message Aiswarya Jayachandran, the newly-crowned Mrs India 2021 and Mrs Diva 2021 has for modelling aspirants. The Pattom-native was given the title at a beauty pageant organised by the Mangaly Fashion League in Holiday Inn hotel, Kochi.

Due to the pandemic, the rounds and grooming sessions were held online and saw the participation of Alesia Raut, Anjali Raut, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and Parvathy Omanakuttan. Aiswarya was also Mrs Kerala Global 2021 and Mrs South India Dazzling Smile 2021. 

“Both Mrs India and Mrs Kerala Global contests weren’t easy to win. All the contestants were equally hard-working and deserving. At Mrs India 2021, I was lucky to have been groomed by some of the most prominent personalities in the modelling industry,” shares Aiswarya, an engineering graduate turned RJ, currently based in Abu Dhabi.

Aiswarya has been a radio jockey for 13 years. “Back when I started working, it wasn’t a very accepted profession. 

Even my parents weren’t very supportive. But they eventually saw my passion and became more accepting,” she says.

Aiswarya started modelling when she was an engineering student, and her first title was Miss Kanyakumari. This motivated her to enter more pageants. 

But it hasn’t been easy, especially keeping a strict diet. “Being a foodie, it was hard for me, but the competitions require a healthy, fit body,” she says.

“Women are involved in nation-building nowadays. National and international beauty pageants are simultaneously helping them spread awareness on social issues,” says Aiswarya, who is now aiming for Mrs Universe title.

