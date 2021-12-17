STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Ami, Adi c/o Sanju, Manju' has a relevant message

The unscientific notions and taboo regarding sex and sexuality have been a hindrance to our progress towards being a gender-friendly society.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unscientific notions and taboo regarding sex and sexuality have been a hindrance to our progress towards being a gender-friendly society.

Providing sex education to the younger generation is, therefore, essential. With a message to begin sex education at home, an animated short film was released by the Integrated Child Protection Services under the Women and Child development department.

Titled ‘Ami, Adi c/o Sanju, Manju’, the three-minute animated short film on sex education among children was released through the official Facebook page of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister pointed out on the post that due to the misconceptions over sexuality, the idea of gender equality and healthy male-female relationships are often disturbed in our society. 

“The first lessons on sex education should begin at home. We hope this short film starts a discussion on the topic,” said an official of the Women and Child development department.

The film also urges parents to not run away from questions that their kids ask regarding sex and sexuality. Clearing their doubts and giving them the right information will stop them from taking the wrong decisions and prevent sexual predators from getting hold of them.

The Women and Child development department is also planning to prepare age-appropriate sex education modules in the school curriculum after holding discussions with the education department. The department has also come up with short videos on parenting, drug addiction among children and mental health disorders among them.

