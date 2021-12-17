Here to stay

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: Ramalakshmi and her husband Ravi hail from Madurai. But for the past 23 years, Kochi has been their home. The couple reaches Kaloor junction daily around 6.30am. Without wasting any time, they unpack a bundle and arrange dresses they carry for sale on the roadside. Dhotis, T-shirts, kerchiefs, shorts — everything a construction worker would need.

By 7.30am, the junction teems with migrant labourers waiting for pickup to their workplaces. Some of them make a last-minute purchase from Ramalakshmi and Ravi. Once they leave, commuters and the ‘daily crowd’ become their customers. “Kerala supera irukka!” (Kerala is super), Ramalakshmi says without an inkling of doubt, when asked how she feels here. Ravi seconds her opinion.

More comfortable here!

“We go back to Madurai once in a while, but return in a day. We are attached to Kerala now. We do not have a house there, and all our three children were born and raised here. They all got good education here and one is working now. Had we stayed back in our native, we wouldn’t have been so fortunate. We do not even have a ration card back home and we cast our vote here. But we still don’t have a ration card on our house address here. The house owner is worried that if they permit us to have one, we would never leave,” says Ramalakshmi.

Most migrant workers taking up contract jobs are from Tamil Nadu, and half of them are here with their families. Their children study in local schools. They end up taking a job or joining their parents as contract workers. Their kids speak Malayalam, and most of the parents can speak fluently. Palaniswamy from Theni has been in Kerala for more than three decades. Though he is illiterate, he is a proud father who could educate his daughter, who is a nurse now.

“There are four plantations in our native — Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu. But there isn’t enough water for cultivation. Even if we work for the entire day, we get only `500. In Kerala, we get paid more — `1,000 for men and Rs 900 for women. If we wait at Kaloor junction, we are likely to get work. Construction contractors come in vehicles and take us to work sites. We wind up work by 5pm and get dropped here,” Palaniswamy says.

Hardwork and hardships

But life isn’t all smooth for them. The migrant population suffers exploitation and neglect at the hands of contractors, residents and even local administration. They are not paid their rightful wage and there have been incidents of women workers being trapped and sexually abused. Though there are hundreds of them, migrant workers have no union or organisation strong enough to take up these issues, making it easier for predators.

Most of them have not heard of a labour card. They don’t know where to register on the government portal. They just hope Kerala would not let them down. “There are instances where the employers exploit workers financially and sexually. Some women are ready to make compromises while others blatantly object to such advances. Some contractors act like middlemen and eat from the workers’ money, but they are a minority. I have been here for more than 25 years, arranging workers for sites and working as a labourer myself,” says Vanarani K, from Idukki, who shifted to Kochi after realising the potential of the job market here.

Karthik, who lost both parents as a kid, was brought to Kochi from Tamil Nadu. He doesn’t remember anyone from his native, neither does he remember going to school. “When I came here, nobody told me how to live. I didn’t feel the need to go to school either. Everyday, I come here, board a pick-up truck, go and work the whole day and return with whatever wages I get. I spend the money on my food and essentials and then sleep underneath the metro rail,” he says. Two decades have passed by, but Karthik has little to show for all the work he put in. He is unaware of government schemes for people like him too. Sadly, he isn’t the only one.

Long way from home

What is it like to call a new city home? To wake up before dawn and help build its homes and offices, sell its kids toys and crafts? To wind up the day at dusk with a few hundred rupee notes in hand, and go to sleep in the city that will provide for you, but might never embrace you? Migrant labourers, though

crucial in keeping the wheels of our cities running, are often invisible — to society and lawmakers.

Despite the mockery and neglect, they carry on with their hamster wheels, hardly complaining. Today, on the International Migrants Day, we thank these guests who work without expecting a thank you in

return.

Connected businesses

Alarge population of migrants also support many small businesses revolving around their lifestyle. Shamsu supplies tools to migrant labourers on rent. For the last 20 years, he has been working out of the same spot. He says business was dull during the pandemic, but it is better now. He charges C10 daily for lighter tools and C50 for the heavier ones. “Though 2,000 to 3,000 labourers board the vehicles daily from this area, only 10 or 20 take them on rent. Others get them at their worksites,” he said.