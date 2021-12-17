Horn not OK, please

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unceasing, loud honking has been romanticised as the background music of any big city. But the effect sound pollution can have on human health is rarely discussed. Binu J Poovaparambil, an auto driver plying near the High Court in the city, highlights how Kochi is no different. “Constant honking is irritating. When there is a traffic block, or even while all vehicles are waiting for the signal to turn green, many drivers honk for the sake of it. Two-wheeler drivers do it while overtaking other vehicles. The police need to pay more attention to such drivers who deliberately cause menace,” he says.

Though it’s illegal to honk near hospitals, the air around General Hospital and Medical Trust Hospital is always filled with it. “The situation is the same at High Court Junction, MG Road and Jose Junction,” adds Binu.Thressa, a snack bar owner at MG Road, says she has had enough. The sexagenarian, who has been running the tea shop for more than five years, says she can hardly hear customers due to all that noise. “This is a busy area. Two-wheelers with modified horns and silencers are yet another concern. The sounds from their vehicles shock me, and I am sure they have the same effect on other drivers,” she says.

Treble trouble

A series of studies conducted by the IMA with the help of SCMS Group of Institutions in 2017 found that in almost all major areas of Kochi, noise pollution due to honking is a real problem. High Court Junction, Kaloor Bus Stand and Palarivattom are the worst-affected spots. “In the study, we found that around 45 per cent of bus drivers and 41 per cent of traffic police officers struggle with noise-induced hearing loss,” said Dr V D Pradeep Kumar, an ENT surgeon and in charge of Kochi IMA’s No Horn Programme.

According to him, as long as people hold on to the habit of overusing horns, things won’t change. “It has been proven that continuous exposure to noise above 75 decibels (db) can cause permanent damage to hearing, mental health and sleep patterns. It is especially harmful to the elderly and pregnant women. According to the Pollution Control Board, the permissible noise level is 85 db. The Motor Vehicle Department allows a higher frequency. But even continuous exposure to 85 db is harmful to people,” he says.

“If we enforce the law that mandates low-noise levels near hospitals, courts and schools, the noise pollution level will go down considerably,” he adds. Ananthakrishnan, Enforcement RTO in Ernakulam says, “Since 2013, I have never honked unnecessarily while driving. It’s a culture that we need to practice. Continuous campaigns and awareness programmes are the only ways to achieve sound hygiene on roads. There should also be appropriate signboards around silent zones like hospitals and schools.”

