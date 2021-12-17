Open-heart surgeries to begin at Ernakulam General Hospital from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam General Hospital will begin offering open-heart surgeries from Friday. To evaluate the final stage preparations, Industries Minister P Rajeeve visited the cardiology department in the super-specialty block of the hospital on Thursday.

The minister met General Hospital superintendent Dr A Anitha, National Health Mission district programme manager Dr Sajith John and expert doctors regarding the preparations.

“This is the first time a district hospital in India is offering the facility of open-heart surgery. Through the initiative, common people will be able to access improved and modern treatment facilities. Normally, in the public sector, only medical colleges have the facilities to perform open-heart surgeries. Now people will be able to undergo surgeries at low cost,” Rajeeve said.

Dr Jayakumar, will lead the team of surgeons comprising doctors selected by the National Health Mission. Angiogram, angioplasty, valve-replacement procedure and open-heart surgery will be performed at the hospital.