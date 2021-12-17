State should intervene to implement welfare laws

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the officials at the Social Justice Department, there is a slew of laws to protect the interests of the elderly population, but they are not properly implemented. For instance, the Kerala Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules was established in 2009. However, till now, no person who harmed his/her elderly parents was punished by this law.

The Reverse Mortgage laws, that permit the elderly to pledge their property with the bank and live with the interest they receive from it, is also barely used. If the children want that property back after the demise of the parent, they have to repay that loan and claim it. Most parents refrain from exercising these rules because they don’t want to ‘send their children behind the bars’, say the officials.

Maintenance Act

If parents gave their property to their kids, and they refuse to look after them, the parents can approach the maintenance tribunal chaired by a revenue divisional officer (RDO). In such cases, children are required to provide maintenance to the elderly parents, even if there is no property in their name.

“They approach the RDO with complaints against their children. But when they are directed by the tribunal to register a case against their children, they drop the complaint. If the care home that houses these elderly parents approach the tribunal, the children allege they are trying to fleece. This issue can be resolved only if the government starts taking up the case of such helpless parents,” said a senior official.

Overcoming emotional barriers

Omana (name changed),82, from Thiruvananthapuram had been living with her son and daughter-in-law on a home they built on 1.5 cents of land registered in her name. One day, her daughter-in-law kicked Omana out of her house. When Omana approached the police, they were reluctant to help, because Omana’s son was a local goon. They did not want to proceed with the case unless there was a strong statement from the mother.

The neighbours, who knew of the situation, were also scared to help, because of her ‘notorious’ son. The local police sent Omana to their higher-ups and the district social justice officer. But she was reluctant to speak against her son. “When elderly parents face such emotional barriers while filing a case against their children, a third party or the government should initiate a suo motu case. The government should make immediate interventions in many areas of the Welfare Act, which stipulates that a standardised care home can accommodate 150 inmates. But there is not even a single care home that sticks to these guidelines. Also, hospitals should reserve beds for senior citizens and give them priority treatment,” says Sapna P P, lawyer and one of the founders of Punarjani, an NGO that offers pro bono legal service to those in need

DAY 05

Old-age ordeal

Lives of the elderly are not easy anymore, be it with their families or at old-age homes. With Covid and subsequent financial crisis worsening the situation, TNIE explores the hardships faced by senior citizens — homelessness, legal issues and availing of schemes to name but a few