TEDxStTeresa’s College on January 8

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College is organising a TED event titled ‘TEDxStTeresasCollege’ on January 8. A pre-event to the programme will begin at the college tomorrow.

“It is an independently organized TED event,” said the organisers.

“Our city is the coming together of unpretentious simplicity yet has a marvellous dynamism, historic monuments and contemporary skylines, dreamy seashores and mesmerising islands. To celebrate the soul of this very city, ‘Cochym: Numma Vazhi, Kochu Aazhi’ is being hosted by TEDxStTeresasCollege’s,” said the organisers.

“The event has a lineup of prominent artists who will render power-packed performances from across Kochi. It will feature artists like RJ Joseph Annamkutty, Prarthana Indrajith, Zeba Tommy and more. Actress Rima Kallingal will unveil the theme for the TEDx event happening in January,” they said.

The event is being held offline at The Elysium, St Teresa’s College.