First bypass surgery at general hospital successful

KOCHI: The Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) successfully conducted its first bypass surgery on Friday. Prasad, 54, an Ezhikkara native, was the first to undergo such a surgery at the GH. Prasad, who works as a temporary driver with the Palliyakkal Cooperative Bank, had approached the GH after he was told to pay a hefty amount for the surgery at various private hospitals.

“The GH put up a coordinated team effort and achieved its goal. Advanced and improved treatment facilities are being offered here. By making available super-specialty facilities at the GH, the common people can get advanced treatment at low rates. Our aim to set up such facilities in all district and general hospitals across the state,” said Health Minister Veena George, while visiting the cardiology department of the super-specialty block at GH. During her visit, the minister met Prasad’s family and assured them required aid.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr T K Jayakumar, cardiac surgeon at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. “The procedure went well and the patient will be shifted to the room in 3-4 days,” said Dr Jayakumar.

“This surgery is a big step. However, it is only the beginning. Discussions have been held with the health department director to make arrangements for the functioning of a 24-hour operation theatre at the cardiology department,” said Veena.

The cardiothoracic surgery department, completed using KIIFB funds, started functioning at the super-specialty block of the GH from Friday. Procedures including angiogram, angioplasty and valve replacement surgeries will be performed at the cardiology department.