HC summons former sub judge for remarks over judicial intervention in Monson case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over former judicial officer S Sudeep’s controversial remarks against judicial interventions in the Monson Mavunkal case, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed him to appear before the court on December 23.

“Since he is stated to have been a judicial officer, the court would certainly like to hear him, so that he can inform where this court has been going wrong according to him,” said the court.

Sudeep had resigned from the post of sub judge when he faced action by the court over his remarks, including on the Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict, on social media.

When a petition — alleging police harassment — filed by Monson’s former driver came up for hearing, Muhammed Shah, a member of the Bar Council of Kerala, handed over a copy of Sudeep’s Facebook post seeking contempt of court action against Sudeep.