TCC ready to supply gas for KSRTC hydrogen cell buses

KOCHI: Kerala PSU Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC) will be a key supplier of hydrogen for the state government’s move to introduce 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses on Kerala roads. The high-powered committee meeting headed by the chief secretary, which was held last week, has asked Udyogamandal-based TCC to submit a detailed project report (DPR) to provide hydrogen fuel cells to KSRTC buses as part of the ambitious move to achieve green hydrogen mission.

TCC Ltd managing director K Harikumar said that a tender has been floated for preparing the DPR to set up a hydrogen purification plant, compression, and dispensing/refuelling units. “The government asked us to submit a detailed project report for providing hydrogen to operate hydrogen fuel cell buses in Kerala. Some multinational companies have also submitted their tenders. We hope a final picture on setting up hydrogen purification, compression and dispensing units will emerge soon, “ Harikumar told TNIE.

According to the report, the government has requested 350 kg of hydrogen cells to operate the buses. Central PSUs, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), informed the government that they are ready to implement the hydrogen fuel cell project at Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 900 crore, respectively. “The state government has prioritised the TCC’s participation in the hydrogen mission project. With the commissioning of our new 75 PTD caustic soda plant, we will be able to generate nearly 600 tonnes of hydrogen per day. Since we need only 300 tonnes per day, the remaining hydrogen can be used for other purposes,” he said.

Harikumar said that TCC will be able to provide 300 tonnes of hydrogen. Because hydrogen is a byproduct of caustic soda, the cost of the same will be half that of other firms. “At present, we are producing hydrogen which is 99.7% pure, but for use in vehicles it needs to have 99.9% purity. For this, we only need to set up a purification plant,” he explained.

TCC is planning to set up hydrogen cell dispenser units in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kochi. “In Kochi, the dispensing unit will be set up near Vyttila mobility hub. Since there is a plan to introduce hydrogen fuel cell boats, they will be used for both purposes. The call will be taken on the basis of government’s decision,” he added.

Project details

Estimated cost: Rs 50 crore

First hydrogen dispensing units: Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode

KSRTC’s daily requirement: 350 kg