ECG technician abuses woman sexually at Muvattupuzha General Hospital, police yet to make arrest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A visit to the Muvattupuzha General Hospital for a medical fitness certificate turned into a nightmare for a 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly sexually abused by a hospital employee under the guise of subjecting her to an electrocardiogram (ECG) test. Though the woman has lodged a complaint based on which the police registered a case against Samson John of Ezhattumugham on November 18, no arrest has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Samson’s anticipatory bail petition was dismissed by the sessions court. As per case details, Samson works as an ECG technician at the hospital. The incident occurred on November 17, when the woman came to the hospital to medical certificate in connection with a job opportunity abroad.

As she was waiting for her blood test results after a consultation with the doctor, Samson approached her and asked her to take an ECG. After taking the ECG, Samson asked her to come back for a retest after relaxing for some time, claiming that there was a variation in her first ECG result.

When the woman came for a reexamination after a few hours, he insisted that she removes her clothes. When the woman refused to do so, he groped her and touched her private parts. She immediately protested and left the ECG room after detaching the terminals connected on her body. “We strongly opposed his anticipatory bail in the court. A detailed probe is underway,” said a police officer.

When the court took up his anticipatory bail plea, Samson contended that that he was falsely implicated in this case. However, Additional Sessions Court Judge G Girish dismissed his plea observing that “there is absolutely no reason to think that the complainant might have come forward with a false accusation against the accused to harass and humiliate him. No lady of self esteem could ever be expected to raise such false and bogus allegations pertaining to sexual assault upon her body.”