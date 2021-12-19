Ernakulam Rural limits cops shy away from mediation talks

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The mediation talks being held at police stations between the parties involved in certain cases like domestic disputes will soon be a thing of the past in Ernakulam Rural limits. The move comes after police officers got flak from several quarters recently while mediating in cases of domestic violence, economic offences and other civil disputes, especially after the suicide of 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen.

District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick has given directions to all police stations to not entertain mediation at the stations. According to sources, several complainants had named the police officers in their suicide notes after they failed to get the desired result through the mediation talks. Unfortunately, the number of suicide or threatening notes naming police officers is rising, especially after the Mofiya Parveen incident.

“Nearly a week ago, members of a few families laid a road to their houses using concrete metal. Since the land belongs to a temple, the authorities registered a complaint with the police. We summoned both parties for talks. Since it was a civil case, we asked both parties to approach the court,” said a top officer on condition of anonymity. “Later, a woman member of one of the families tried to die by suicide by swallowing sleeping pills after naming the police officer as the cause in her note, saying she was denied justice. Naming police officers in suicide notes has become a bad trend. In view of these developments, a decision has been taken to stop mediation talks in police stations,” said the officer.

According to the police, around 90% of cases that come before them only require mediation talks. “Most of them do not want to register a case. They just want the police officer to speak for them to their opposite party. If the decision goes against their plan, they will portray the officer in the wrong and even corrupt. The officers have lost their confidence and are afraid of talking to the people. Based on this, a decision has been taken to avoid mediation in the police stations. We cannot entertain mediation requests anymore,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, SP Karthick told TNIE said the FIR will be registered immediately if someone files a complaint with a police station. “Our role is to investigate a case and submit a factual report to the court. A direction has been given to all police stations to avoid mediation in the police stations,” said Karthick.