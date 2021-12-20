More forces deployed in sensitive areas in Ernakulam district after political murders in state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police officers in the district were on their toes on Sunday to prevent any untoward incident following the killings of BJP and SDPI leaders in Alappuzha. The police beefed up security after a special branch report warned of a possibility of violence. Additional force was deployed in sensitive areas to prevent vested interests from exploiting the situation, with the day witnessing two murders in separate attacks.

Hundreds of SDPI workers gathered in front of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery after the body of the slain leader, KS Shan, was brought there for autopsy on Sunday morning. A tense situation prevailed in the Kalamassery area after SDPI workers took out a march raising the slogans 'Bolo Takbir' and 'Allahu Akbar'. The Kochi City police have deployed additional force in the area to manage the situation.

The Sangh Parivar outfits took out a protest march from the High Court junction to Kaloor on Sunday evening. A large posse of police personnel have been deployed in the city and the offices of the BJP, RSS and the SDPI have been put under surveillance.

"Those who are attempting to breach peace by even raising provocative slogans will face stringent legal action. The cyber cell has been asked to pick up those posting provocative content on social media," said a top officer.

The Ernakulam rural police also stepped up security, with Rural SP K Karthick directing all officers including those in the special unit to report for duty on Sunday. "The situation is under control within the rural police limits. But we are maintaining vigil," said Karthick.

Special teams were deployed to check the movement of vehicles and to patrol the border areas. The police checked vehicles in several areas and patrolling was intensified during the night. Police pickets have been set up in sensitive spots and surveillance stepped up, said an officer.