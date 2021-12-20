STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parishioners of Holy Family Church near Ernakulam protest against Mass in new format

Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry issued a circular stating that Canon 1538 cannot be used to give exemption to an entire church or archdiocese.

Parishioners protest at Holy Family Church at Prasannapuram in Aluva

Parishioners protest at Holy Family Church at Prasannapuram in Aluva. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parishioners of Holy Family Church at Prasannapuram in Aluva on Sunday protested against vicar Fr Celestine Inchakal, who ignored the exemption and conducted the Holy Mass in the new mode approved by the Synod. Only a few parishioners attended the Mass inside the church, while the rest protested outside. 

When the exemption to the churches under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese was granted by Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese Mar Antony Karyil, invoking Canon 1538, Fr Celestine had conducted the Holy Mass in the new mode on November 28. 

A police force was deployed to avoid any possible clash inside the church. Most of the churches in the Syro-Malabar Church followed the format prescribed by the Synod except in the dioceses which have been granted exemption on November 28. 

Later, Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, on receiving a letter from the Congregation of Oriental Churches, issued a circular stating that Canon 1538 cannot be used to give exemption to an entire church or archdiocese and it could be given only for a prescribed time period citing special reasons and on special occasions.

Therefore, he directed the bishops to re-examine the exemptions given. However, a section of the priests and laity have approached Mar Antony Kariyil to legalise the old mode of the Holy Mass in the archdiocese rather than giving the exemption based on Canon 1538.

