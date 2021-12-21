STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Caring for your hands​

Eczema, a condition that affects the skin and causes discomfort, is a term derived from the Greek word which means to boil

Published: 21st December 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Abhijith Charles
Express News Service

KOCHI: Eczema is a clinical and histological pattern of inflammation of the skin, seen in a variety of dermatoses, with widely diverse aetiologies. The terms dermatitis and eczema are generally synonymous, although some authors still use the term dermatitis to include all types of cutaneous inflammation. So all eczemas are dermatitis, but not all dermatitis is eczema.

Hand dermatitis (hand eczema) is a condition where dermatitis is largely confined to the hands with minor involvement of other areas. It is a common condition that affects one in every 20 people. It begins during childhood as part of an in-built tendency to eczema but is most common among working-age adults. Hand dermatitis may be a short-lived, mild problem. But in some people, it can last for many years in a severe form and impact their daily life, often restricting their ability to work. 

Is it hereditary?
No, it is not hereditary. The vulnerability to hand dermatitis can run in families along with childhood eczema, asthma and hay fever. 

Symptoms
Hot, sore, rough, scaly and itchy skin, itchy blisters or painful cracks

What does it look like?
The skin looks inflamed, red and swollen, with a damaged dried out surface which makes it look flaky. There may be cracked areas that bleed and ooze. Sometimes small vesicles can be seen on the palms or sides of the fingers. Different parts of the hand can be affected, including the finger webs, fleshy finger pulps or centre of the palms. Hand dermatitis may get infected with bacteria like Staphylococcus or Streptococcus. This causes more redness, soreness, crusting, oozing and spots or pimples.

Diagnosis
Hand dermatitis is diagnosed by carefully examining the skin. 

Patch tests help detect the causative allergen.

Prevention
Hands are the point of contact for many irritants such as soaps and detergents. Frequent contact with irritants, including water in excessive amounts, reduces skin barrier function and can promote the development of hand eczema or trigger preexisting hand eczema. Taking good care of your hands will help repair the skin barrier and reduce inflammation. This will not cure the condition and may resurface if hands are not cared for properly. Wearing protective cotton-lined gloves at work, using barrier creams and soap substitutes like Syndet bars and avoiding contact with allergens can help improve the situation.

Who is vulnerable?
*People with a history of eczema in childhood (atopic eczema)
*Those who work in jobs with frequent water contact, like cleaners, people who look after young children, chefs, hairdressers, mechanics, surgeons, dentists, nurses, florists etc.

Causes of hand dermatitis?

This condition can have both external and internal causes. 

External irritants include: Chemical (e.g. soap, detergents, solvents)

Physical (friction, minor trauma, cold dry air)

Contact allergens: Delayed hypersensitivity (type IV) (chromium, rubber)

Immediate hypersensitivity (type I) (e.g. seafood)

Ingested allergens (drugs, possibly nickel, chromium)

Infection (following bacterial infection of hand wounds)

Secondary dissemination  (dermatophyte reaction to Athlete’s foot)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp