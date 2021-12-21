STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Council approves new waste management policy

The Kochi corporation council on Monday approved a draft policy to streamline waste collection and treatment.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:28 AM

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

As per the decision, the maximum fine for illegal waste dumping in the city will be Rs 500, and Rs 50 will be imposed if the crime is repeated. To bring waste management completely under the corporation, division committees will be set up.

Workers for waste collection will be assigned as a ‘Green Task Force’ under the committee in each division. They will work under the health inspector. Each house will be charged a monthly fee of Rs 150. 

