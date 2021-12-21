Govt: No harassment by Pink cop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday told the High Court that the eight-year-old girl and her father, who were allegedly harassed by a Pink Police officer, were not entitled to compensation and that there was no material to show that the officer humiliated the girl.

Expressing displeasure over the state’s statement, the court termed it a “spin” or “googly” and said the police too should not have disputed facts when the woman officer had admitted to restricting the girl and her father from leaving until her phone was found. The court said the officer had admitted that the girl started crying even before a crowd gathered at the place. However, the affidavit by the Inspector General said the girl cried after the crowd gathered.

“A different colour is being given to show no such incident took place,” said the court. The government had said there was no material on record to show the officer humiliated the girl.