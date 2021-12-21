High tide: Chilavannoor colony waterlogged

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: High tide, the natural phenomenon which occurs annually as a result of the gravitation pull of the moon and the sun, has caused menace in several parts of the city. Last week, TNIE had reported about rising water levels in prime areas, including the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand. The issue has been brought to the spotlight once again as 16 families residing in the Kochi Chilavannoor corporation colony, have been living in 1.5-ft-deep water for over a week.

“Water breaches the banks of the lake and floods the compound and our homes. This has been going on for years. This year, water seeped in faster and higher. Since the floors are cemented, moisture forms and surfaces, aggravating the flooding,” said Niju George, secretary of the colony’s residents’association.

Khadeeja, a septuagenerian, cleaning

the contaminated water from her house

The contingent staff of the corporation form the majority of the inmates of the colony. They granted the land to the residents 12 years ago. Many homes were constructed without a raised foundation, making it easier for contaminated water to flood the houses. “Those who could afford it built small steps to elevate the entrance,” says A K Lalan, president of the residents’ association.

According to the residents, the tide starts at 3am and continues till around 11am. The cycle continues and water recedes by 6pm. Alice Antony, whose husband’s legs were amputated, says her hands are sore from cleaning the mud water all day. “Our day begins by wiping the filthy water mixed with residue from the drainage,” she says. Septuagenarian Khadeeja, despite her old age, has to wipe relentlessly. She has moved all the valuable and essential materials in her house to a higher place in her house to ensure they are not damaged further. City bus driver Sarath Lal hasn’t been to work because of the waterlogging.

The youngster demolished his floor to construct a raised platform. “We have to keep living here. Since I have been out of work, it became hard to meet daily expenditure. Upon seeing my situation, my owner came forward to help me do the repairs,” he says.

Health hazard

The health department approached the colony couple of days after the issue aggravated. Under the supervision of the councillor, bleach and medicines were provided. “The bleach that was brought could only be spread in some spaces of the colony,” said one resident.As a solution, the residents favour the idea of demolishing existing buildings and setting up new ones that can withstand high tides in future.

Under the LIFE Mission scheme of the state government, around Rs 4 lakh was sanctioned to each resident to construct a new house or renovate the existing ones on 1.5 cents of land. “The amount is not sufficient to build a house, especially when the cost of the materials is on the rise.

We can’t afford it ourselves either, since most of us are daily wage workers, and most families have cancer patients, disabled and tuberculosis-infected members as well. The corporation should initiate a plan to build a house for each of the families on raised platforms on the same plot,” says Lalan.

The 16 families have been enduring the plight for over a week now. They claim that the corporation authorities are turning a blind eye, and none of them had paid any visit so far.

Dredging

During the tide, water from the Chilavannoor lake breaches the bank and flows into the nearby drainage. “During the Kochi Metro construction, the debris accumulated in the lake. The accumulation of silt has obstructed the flow of the water as well. Proper dredging can resolve the issue to an extent,” says Lalan. “When the water level of the lake and the drainage are increased on the same level, it is difficult to drain the excess water to the lake. The problem of waterlogging can be solved only if the lake is dredged and deepened. The issue has been brought to the notice of the mayor and collector,” says Suja Lolappan, Councillor, Kadavanthara 57 division.