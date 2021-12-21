‘We only want to know real reason behind deaths’

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jojo Chalaveettil is yet to recover from the death of his sister and nephew. He is clueless as to how such a tragedy befell on the duo who were normal even a few hours before the incident. In fact, Jojo said the youngster had asked his grandmother to wake him up early for jogging, a routine he has been keeping as part of his physical training to get into the Navy.

Jojo’s sister Sindhu, 42, wife of the late Saju, of Kizhakkethettayil, and her son Athul, 17, had sustained serious burns and were admitted to a private hospital in the city late on December 5. Later both succumbed to the injuries they suffered following a fire at their home under mysterious circumstances.

“We want some clarity into the incident. We only want to know the real reason behind their deaths,” said Jojo. Sindhu’s family alleged that while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, she named her neighbour Dileep as the person behind the fire.

On November 30, she had lodged a complaint of stalking against him. Her relatives also produced a voice clip of Sindhu naming Dileep. Subsequently, the 44-year-old man, a resident of Punchepadi, Nayaramabalam, was arrested under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

Sindhu’s relatives are planning to approach top police officials demanding a crime branch investigation to unearth the mystery behind the incident. Jojo, his wife, two children and his parents stay at the ancestral home near his sister’s house. Sindhu, who worked at a private hospital in the city, along with Athul, a first-year BCom student, used to visit her parents to take part in evening prayers.