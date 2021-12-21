STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘We only want to know real reason behind deaths’

Jojo Chalaveettil is yet to recover from the death of his sister and nephew. He is clueless as to how such a tragedy befell on the duo who were normal even a few hours before the incident.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sindhu

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jojo Chalaveettil is yet to recover from the death of his sister and nephew. He is clueless as to how such a tragedy befell on the duo who were normal even a few hours before the incident. In fact, Jojo said the youngster had asked his grandmother to wake him up early for jogging, a routine he has been keeping as part of his physical training to get into the Navy.

Jojo’s sister Sindhu, 42, wife of the late Saju, of Kizhakkethettayil, and her son Athul, 17, had sustained serious burns and were admitted to a private hospital in the city late on December 5. Later both succumbed to the injuries they suffered following a fire at their home under mysterious circumstances.

“We want some clarity into the incident. We only want to know the real reason behind their deaths,” said Jojo. Sindhu’s family alleged that while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, she named her neighbour Dileep as the person behind the fire.

On November 30, she had lodged a complaint of stalking against him. Her relatives also produced a voice clip of Sindhu naming Dileep. Subsequently, the 44-year-old man, a resident of Punchepadi, Nayaramabalam, was arrested under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

Sindhu’s relatives are planning to approach top police officials demanding a crime branch investigation to unearth the mystery behind the incident. Jojo, his wife, two children and his parents stay at the ancestral home near his sister’s house. Sindhu, who worked at a private hospital in the city, along with Athul, a first-year BCom student, used to visit her parents to take part in evening prayers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp