Case filed against 300 Popular Front activists who marched to ED office

The traffic movement on MG Road in the city was hit for over an hour after about 500 PFI activists marched to the ED office.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

PFI activists stage a blockade at MG Road on Tuesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday registered a case against around 300 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who marched to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here in protest against frequent raids and cases against its leaders. 

The traffic movement on MG Road in the city was hit for over an hour after about 500 PFI activists marched to the ED office. The march was stopped by the police before it reached the ED office. Later, a water cannon was used to disperse the gathering. According to police, a case has been registered against 300 persons who can be identified. 

The police had denied permission for the protest considering the security issues in the wake of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Kochi on Wednesday. PFI general secretary A Abdul Sathar said there would be more mass protests if ED continues to haunt PFI and its activists on the directions of RSS. Claiming that PFI leaders were being arrested on fake charges across India, he said the central agencies so far could not present any evidence to prove their charges against PFI in courts.

