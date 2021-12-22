Dissidents elect Usha Mohandas as KC(B) chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of dissident Kerala Congress (B) leaders who met here on Tuesday elected Usha Mohandas, daughter of the late R Balakrishna Pillai — the party’s founder-chairman, as its chairperson.

Earlier, a meeting of the state committee convened online by former minister and son of Pillai, K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, in May this year had appointed Ganesh as chairperson.

Party working chairman M V Mani Ex-MLA said the election of Usha as chairman was unanimous. Ganesh was also invited but he kept away from the meet, said leaders.