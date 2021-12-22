Textile owner ends life due to financial crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A textile shop owner at Aluva ended his life on Tuesday allegedly after falling into a financial crisis due to the pandemic. Sajid, 49, of Mannara Veettil, who runs Hasnas Textiles on Rail Road, Aluva, was found hanging in his room on the third floor of the shop.

According to the police, an employee found Sajid dead around 3pm. “A suicide note, which indicated financial crisis, was recovered. It was around noon that he left the first floor of the shop. Eventually, the employees went in search of him, only to find him dead,” said a police officer. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

“He was facing acute financial shortage due to poor business following the lockdown,” said a source. He is survived by wife Seenath and daughter Hasnath. The body was shifted to the mortuary at Aluva district hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).