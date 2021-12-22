STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Textile owner ends life due to financial crisis

A textile shop owner at Aluva ended his life on Tuesday allegedly after falling into a financial crisis due to the pandemic.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A textile shop owner at Aluva ended his life on Tuesday allegedly after falling into a financial crisis due to the pandemic. Sajid, 49, of Mannara Veettil, who runs Hasnas Textiles on Rail Road, Aluva, was found hanging in his room on the third floor of the shop.

According to the police, an employee found Sajid dead around 3pm. “A suicide note, which indicated financial crisis, was recovered. It was around noon that he left the first floor of the shop. Eventually, the employees went in search of him, only to find him dead,” said a police officer. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

“He was facing acute financial shortage due to poor business following the lockdown,” said a source. He is survived by wife Seenath and daughter Hasnath. The body was shifted to the mortuary at Aluva district hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp