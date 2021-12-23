STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INS Vikrant a shining example of nation’s quest for self-reliance: President Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind visits Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, which is in advanced stage of construction

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi after witnessing the demonstration of the Navy at the Southern Naval Command

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Appreciating the efforts made by the Navy and Cochin Shipyard towards the development of INS Vikrant, the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said it is a shining example of the nation’s quest for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India. 

The President visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, which is in the advanced stage of construction at Cochin Shipyard, accompanied by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Cochin Shipyard chairman Madhu S Nair and Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi. The chairman made a detailed presentation about the vessel, its sea trials and plans for commissioning. He was briefed about Cochin Shipyard’s contributions in developing indigenous technologies and creating world-class capabilities in shipbuilding. 

The IAC has 76% indigenous content in construction and has a large number of indigenous materials such as steel, besides other equipment manufactured by Indian industrial houses and about 100 MSMEs. The project generated employment opportunities and bolstered plough back effect on the domestic economy. As many as 2,000 shipyard employees and 13,000 workers were involved in the construction.

Spectacular demonstration
Earlier, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised a spectacular event in Ernakulam Channel, in honour of the President who is on a four-day visit to the state. In the 40-minute long Naval operation demonstration, the Navy displayed its prowess, conducting simulated beaching reconnaissance and assault, high speed runs by fast interceptor crafts, shore bombardment, helobatics, sonar dunk operations, boarding operations and cargo sling operations by helicopters. The highlight of the day was the manning of the yard and arms of the Sail Training Ship ‘Tarangini. The event concluded with a band performance.

