It’s a flowery affair

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kannur-native Gayathri Vinayak is somewhat of an expert in resin art. She takes a different path in the craft of designer accessories and devotes her attention to creating beautiful designer hair combs that come in various sizes and designs. Gayathri started her affair with resin art in 2015. And her pretty combs make her unique and set her apart from other resin artists. 

The artist who got into resin art long back. But it was during the lockdown days, she became an active crafter. On her Instagram page, My Affairs, Gayathri features small and pocket-friendly combs. She uses sequences, feathers, dry pulses, dry flowers, leaves, colour paper flakes etc to weave her unique and stylish designer resin combs. 

“I haven’t seen anyone making combs in resin art. So, I tried it. Apart from resin jewellery, combs are a daily accessory, especially for women. Although comb moulds are available in online markets, I make one myself using silicone. The mould available in the market can be used to make only three to four combs. But with the handmade silicone mould, I can create around 10 combs,” says Gayathri.

It takes 24 hours for the resin to dry. She says one should be particular to use authentic resin liquid. “The combs made using low-quality resin may turn a pale yellow,” she says. She is also an expert in creating resin art using dry flowers. “If the flowers are put in silica gel then the colour will be intact even if the flower is dried. I also dry flowers by baking them in the oven. I use bougainvillaea, daisies, baby breath and rose for my accessories,” says Gayathri. 

Apart from combs, Gayathri also creates tea coasters, wooden trays, hand-wash holders and soap trays. Her home decor pieces resin table as home decor which includes nature themes filled with dry flower designs and leaves or even small twigs and sometimes ocean theme which includes shells, colourful stones etc. 

According to her, resin art pieces are becomi0ng a new gifting option for many for the Christmas season or their dear one’s special days. “The designs are cute so they will find a place in anyone’s heart,” quips Gayathri. 

@myaffairs

