STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala govt sets up Space room for special children

The Space resource room will be set up in schools where differently-abled students can experience the feel of attending an educational institution.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), an overarching programme initiated by the Kerala government for the development of school education has rolled out a new plan for differently-abled students, especially bed-ridden children. The Space resource room will be set up in schools where differently-abled students can experience the feel of attending an educational institution.

As the pilot experiment of the project turned out to be viable in Kozhikode, the SSK has decided to roll out the project in other districts. In Ernakulam, three schools have been chosen for setting up the Space resource room — Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Njarakkal, Poyka Higher Secondary School, and Govt Model HSS in Palakkuzha.

“In an educational institution, differently-abled students have to be prioritised. Facilities should be given for their comfort. But in the name of inclusion, many just build a ramp or a rail. This is not enough. This initiative is also to bring a difference in the routine followed,” says Manju P K, district programme officer.

An ambulance service will be available to bring students to schools. An ICU bed, electronic wheelchair, adaptable toilets, therapy facility etc will be added to these smart classes. “There are differently-abled students who have enrolled but couldn’t attend classes along with their peers. This initiative will be a relief for these children,” adds Manju. According to SSK, around 500 students in the district are bed-ridden.

Normally, the special educators of SSK would visit the houses of the students and take classes once a week. “We expect to give classes in the Space resource room at least twice a week. A counsellor and a therapist will also be a part of the resource room,” says Manju. The resource room can be accessed by bed-ridden students in the vicinity of the schools. The Govt Vocational HSS in Njarakkal will be the first school in Ernakulam to have a Space resource room. Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the chosen schools.

“The school is a hi-tech building and has an adaptable toilet facility. MLA K N Unnikrishnan agreed to meet the cost of the facilities through the Pradeshika Vikasana Fund,” says Manju. The school will be open for the bed-ridden students who fall in the Vypin sub-district division. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
special children Kerala
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp