Kerala govt sets up Space room for special children

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), an overarching programme initiated by the Kerala government for the development of school education has rolled out a new plan for differently-abled students, especially bed-ridden children. The Space resource room will be set up in schools where differently-abled students can experience the feel of attending an educational institution.

As the pilot experiment of the project turned out to be viable in Kozhikode, the SSK has decided to roll out the project in other districts. In Ernakulam, three schools have been chosen for setting up the Space resource room — Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Njarakkal, Poyka Higher Secondary School, and Govt Model HSS in Palakkuzha.

“In an educational institution, differently-abled students have to be prioritised. Facilities should be given for their comfort. But in the name of inclusion, many just build a ramp or a rail. This is not enough. This initiative is also to bring a difference in the routine followed,” says Manju P K, district programme officer.

An ambulance service will be available to bring students to schools. An ICU bed, electronic wheelchair, adaptable toilets, therapy facility etc will be added to these smart classes. “There are differently-abled students who have enrolled but couldn’t attend classes along with their peers. This initiative will be a relief for these children,” adds Manju. According to SSK, around 500 students in the district are bed-ridden.

Normally, the special educators of SSK would visit the houses of the students and take classes once a week. “We expect to give classes in the Space resource room at least twice a week. A counsellor and a therapist will also be a part of the resource room,” says Manju. The resource room can be accessed by bed-ridden students in the vicinity of the schools. The Govt Vocational HSS in Njarakkal will be the first school in Ernakulam to have a Space resource room. Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the chosen schools.

“The school is a hi-tech building and has an adaptable toilet facility. MLA K N Unnikrishnan agreed to meet the cost of the facilities through the Pradeshika Vikasana Fund,” says Manju. The school will be open for the bed-ridden students who fall in the Vypin sub-district division.