More drugs seized from peddlers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the police arrested a law student and his friend while smuggling 2 kg of hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh, police on Wednesday seized 10 gm of MDMA and 80 mg of hashish oil from their house. The arrested are Mohammed Aslam, 23, of Kakkanad, and Clint Xavier, 24, of Thrissur. The police confirmed that the duo has a strong network of drug peddlers.