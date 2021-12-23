Shore up our beaches

Anupama mili and Mahima anna jacob By

KOCHI: This Christmas season, many Keralites and people from across the country are spending their vacation in exotic places in the country. And for many, a touchdown in Kochi is a must. The prospect of wandering at the picturesque beaches is drawing many visitors to the city. But are our beaches ready to welcome tourists?

Many domestic tourists say Kochi has a long way to go. It lacks nightlife at the beaches and faces dearth of shops, tea stalls and eateries.

Cherai beach, known as every swimmer’s paradise, is still going through a dull phase, with only a very few shops opened. Hut restaurants and other eateries remain shut. “I’m visiting Cherai for the first time. I expected the place to be sort of exotic with stalls, boating and adventure rides. But the place doesn’t offer tourists much,” said Maria Roshell from Chalakudy.

However, many are satisfied. Tourists from other states say the beaches are clean. “I’m content even if there aren’t many shops, but I believe Kochi has the potential to do better,” said Bhavana Singh from Lucknow.

Another visitor expressed her disappointment about a hotel stay in Cherai. Asha and her friend checked into a luxury resort at the beach after much research on the internet. The one they selected had the special view of the sea and backwaters on either side.

However, when they entered the hotel, a stench welcomed them. The wooden furniture and doors smelled of fungus and the staff were busy trying to hide the same with incense sticks. The kitchen had been functioning only on request and staff was available only during the daytime. The rest of the meals were brought from nearby restaurants, Asha said. Though the bills were the same as that of a luxury hotel, the amenities were poor.

Cherai Beach Hotels and Resorts Development Forum president Cherai Vinoj M N said one-third of the properties in their area were shut down due to lack of business.

“Of the nearly 80 properties in the area, only 50 are functioning and almost all of them were hit by the pandemic. The staff strength was cut from 150 to 40 in some places. Of the 10 luxury hotels functioning in the area, five are four-star hotels. I’ve five service villas, but I’m keeping them shut these days due to the lack of foreign tourists. At least Rs 10 lakh is needed to renovate the properties, but it is difficult to make that money as business is dull these days. Europeans were expected to arrive from November to January end. Income from food and other services along with accommodation helps these properties to survive,” he said.

Lack of amenities

Sasikala and four teachers from Sri GVG Visalakshi College For Women at Udumalpet near Tirupur were so happy to accompany their 80 students to Kochi. The girls enjoyed the Puthuvype beach, but they were surprised at the absence of basic facilities at a place where thousands visit normally. “The climate here is good, people are also very well-mannered. Our students were very happy. Kochi is an ideal location for a one-day tour from our place. We started around 3am and reached Kochi before 10am. The return trip is scheduled to be in the evening. However, there are no toilets or bathrooms at the beaches. Every time, we have to take these girls to some nearby restaurants to use the washroom or change the dress,” said Sasikala.

She is not the only one to complaint. Listen to Shemil, a civil engineer hailing from Kozhikode and working in Dubai. He arrived at his wife’s house in Kochi for the birth of his second child. He took his three-year-old son to Puthuvype beach, where a tourism mela is planned from December 23 to January 2. “There is not even an area to wash my kid. I wonder how breastfeeding mothers and newborns will be able to enjoy their time here. Beaches in Kozhikode are much better compared to Kochi’s beaches. Local dwellers set up temporary stalls for a week or so and then the whole thing is wound up,” he added.

Restrictions for constructions

Shuadish, a ward member in Elamkunnapuzha panchayat where the mela is being held, said new constructions are not possible since the beach comes under the Cochin Port Trust. “However, temporary e-toilets were planned by the MLA before the festival, but they are yet to be placed. This is the first time we are getting such a crowd and we will be more prepared next time,” he said. For Ramzan Malik and his team members, from Nagaon in Assam who are here for the fourth time, the festival will give their sales a boost. The people in the neighbourhood are also hopeful that after the pandemic, business is seeing some momentum. “Sunday saw a good crowd. We expected more crowds on account of the Folklore festival,” said Don Bosco, a native.

Lack of lifeguards

Since there are no lifeguard, many visitors tend to swim to the dangerous areas of the sea. Many also do not feel safe staying on the beach once it gets dark. “Not everyone will be aware of the sea. Red flags are also not affixed to alert the visitors,” says Shwetha Prabhu, a diving student. “Many refuse to go to the beaches, fearing moral policing. It is pathetic that the beach cannot be accessed after a certain time. To attract tourists, we need good shacks, varied food stalls, etc. This will provide employment to many. Why do Keralites rush to Goa to spend their vacation when we have the potential to bring in vibrant nightlife” asks Dilip Pai.Since international flights have not resumed services, shopkeepers are bearing the brunt, especially those who sell pearls, necklaces, and decor pieces on the sides. “Sale of pearls and shells is dull. We sell items depending on the foreigners, this year’s Christmas sales haven’t been encouraging,” says Jose Sebastian, a shopkeeper.

Waste management a concern

The stretch to Kuzhupilly, the scenic route to the beach, is quite a charm. The chemmeen kettu (prawn farming) and the sight of fishermen doing their errand, and fishing boats passing by would make one hopeful of what the beach has in store. Though many tourists liked the less crowded Kuzhupilly, they were disappointed to see the waste littered on both the sides of the path leading to the beach. Cheila from Dominican Republic too found it annoying.“This is my sixth time in Kerala. I think waste management is something this state has to address seriously. There is no dustbin here. The waste is discarded mindlessly on the sand. It robs the beaches of their sheen,” she said. The lack of stalls and shops at the beach is another worry.“At least a few stalls which sell clothes and towels could have been a huge help,” said Aishwerya Lakshmi, who was on her maiden visit to a beach in Kerala. Though a pay and use toilet is installed, many refuse to use it due to its poor state. “Where can you change dress?” asks Maria Martin who came to Kuzhupilly with her family. “There should at least be a tap facility to wash our feet,” she said.