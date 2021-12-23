STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spice up your Xmas

Baker Jeny John introduces spiced rum cake this Christmas for the sweet lovers  

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:38 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the majority of the bakers in the city, making sweet delicacies are a hobby or a calling. Well, for Kochi-native Jeny John it was the other way around. She found her passion in a field she was least interested in. She quit her corporate job when familial responsibilities mounted and needed something to spend time on. “I was never a baker. Cooking never enticed me until I decided to bake a cake for my daughter. Though it turned out to be a flop, I didn’t stop. Since I had time in hand, I did several trials,” says Jeny.

Initially, it was the decorative part in baking that intrigued Jeny the most. After many trials and errors and perfecting her desserts, she went on to start a venture in 2014. With the help of her mother, who Jeny claims to be one of the finest bakers, and after a lot of reading and research, the self-taught baker started Jenys Cake Corner in 2014. Pretty pink florals to caramel glazed, you name it, Jeny can bring out the best in any themed cakes.

As Christmas revolves around varied spices, Jeny has brought the spiced rum cakes to the fore this year. The soft delicacy would be spiced way ahead of time. “Cinnamon and nutmeg are blended well with nuts, cashews, walnuts and hazelnuts. The cake will also have a nice rum glaze,” says Jeny. It’s available in a loaf and round shape.

This time the baker has special treats for those who are allergic as well. “It is sad to see when people have to draw a line in how much they can eat, especially kids. I have come up with buckwheat brownies and cookies, and gluten-free fruit cake made with almond flour and dry fruits,” she says. 

The dark chocolate bars are quite a treat for the eye. The Christmas themed bars come with detailings attached — pine trees, Christmas balls, snowman and whatnot! Adding the farm-fresh pure concentrates Jeny bakes her Linzer cookies. This festive season her signature brownies come in rich triple layer chocolate. With each eco-friendly aesthetically packed box, Jeny also includes a surprise gift for customers.

