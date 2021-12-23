Traffic snarl a daily affair at Vyttila

Arun M By

KOCHI: Ask the motorists passing through the Vyttila junction, is there a traffic police wing in Kochi city, and, they will hoarsely reply no. The busiest junction in the city is witnessing hours-long traffic snarls following the new regulations implemented by the authorities. The worst of them is the prohibition of entry of private buses coming from Kadavantra side to the Vyttila mobility hub from the Vyttila-Pettah road.

As per the new system, the buses from Kadavantra and Alappuzha sides should enter the mobility hub via the road under the Vyttila flyover. Due to this, the vehicles from the Palarivattom side have to wait for long hours. According to the motorists, police are confused as how to regulate traffic through Vyttila junction as vehicular movement is expected to go up in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas convened a meeting in Kochi in June and had directed authorities to come up with a foolproof plan to free the junction of bottlenecks for at least the next 20 years. Riyas had also directed authorities to prepare a plan to provide temporary relief to commuters in vain. The Public Works Department (PWD) had constructed the Vyttila and Kundanoor flyovers as part of a comprehensive project to decongest the junctions. However, the snarl-up continues to pose a headache to commuters.

The minister’s direction to PWD, NH, NHAI, and traffic wing officials to carry out a joint inspection and prepare a scientific plan also still remains in cold storage. Interestingly, the traffic police have no clues in handling the situation. When contacted, ACP Kochi City Traffic (East), Francis Shelby, asked to contact ACP (Narcotic Cell), who is heading the Media Cell.