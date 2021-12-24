STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A glimpse of your dream house

BrickAr.com by a group of youngsters help customers visualise their dream house 

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: While building one’s dream house, one of the most challenging things is to get the design concepts right. And many times, the clients may not like the end design and request further changes. To avoid such confusion, a group of youngsters from a Kollam-based startup White Pebbles Construction Tech Private Limited have designed a web application, BrickAr.com to help clients get a better visualisation of their dream home.

White Pebbles is one of the two startups from the state that has been selected for the incubation programme of IIM Kashipur. About 1,200 startups from across the country participated in the programme. 
BrickAr.com provides a virtual reality-based platform for architects, designers and contractors to showcase their work with clients. It enables easy access and better ways of communication between clients and service providers.

“For instance, a client wants to build a house on his land. Once the client enters the location into the web application and selects a plan that fits their budget, they can virtually walk through that house. By using virtual reality, BrickAr helps clients to have a real-time experience of their proposed project at the design stage itself and explore various combinations which in turn provide proper cost estimation,” says Abraham Varghese, founder and CEO of White Pebbles.  

 At the time of the virtual reality presentation, the client gets a clear idea about the stages of construction and the materials needed in each stage. The cost-based input details lessen the burden on customers and help them to plan according to their budget. “BrickAr can be used while constructing commercial establishments and offices too,” says Abraham. The co-founders include Neetu George, Bibin M Panicker, Anoop Joy, Akhil S Raju and Aby O Panicker.

The team say presently only 2D images of the designs are available to the clients.However, BrickAr helps clients save 10 per cent of the cost, avoid delays in design communication, cost overrun and solve any mismatch of expectations. “Currently, the product is under development and more features will be included to make the product more accessible,” said Abraham.

