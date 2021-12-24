STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A thing of the past

Christmas greeting cards with a handwritten message have now become a thing of the past. E-cards and emails have replaced them.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

FILE Pics

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many, especially millennials, sending Christmas cards to friends and family members was like a ritual. Come December, the hunt for colourful New Year and Christmas cards begins. Even during the exam rush, gifting cards to teachers and friends were a thing of joy for Amala C Satheesh, a freelance writer in Thiruvananthapuram. “It was one of the sweet moments of childhood. I would save the money received as Vishu kaineettam to buy Christmas cards in December and pester my parents to take me to buy them. Apart from my friends, I would keep some special glittery cards for my favourite teachers too. We used sketch pens and glitter pens to write to our friends and make doodles in the cards,” she recollects.

For the generation born between the 80s and 90s, greeting cards means taking time to remember one. According to Divya Nair from Kochi, it was a thrilling experience to own the cards. “It has now become a rarity to see them. Receiving a card with your name on the envelope with someone penning their messages in the card inside was a special feeling. It was a way of telling people we loved them and we were thinking of them. These handwritten letters cannot be replaced by Watsapp messages or video wishes. Also, the kids of today including my daughter who is in primary class don’t know about greeting cards as what they do is create cards using chart papers. If I could find them in the market would buy them,” adds Divya who works as a techie.

Krishna Ajith, a native of Maruthankuzhy, still cherishes every greeting card she received. “They are priceless possessions. But it all ended after school days as after joining college the trend changed to social media greetings,” says Krishna.

Kochi-based digital content creator, Visakh Nandhu recalls with a wicked smile that it was also a medium to profess their feelings. “Cards are a better way to express our love rather than writing letters. Once, I found eyed a big Christmas card to gift my friend to express my love for her. I didn’t have enough money to buy it as it cost Rs 500. I was restless and guarding the card so that nobody buys it waiting for my neighbour who promised help. To my surprise, an elder woman gave me money, asked me to buy the card and gift it to my lover. It was an unforgettable moment for me,” says Vishak. 

A vanishing tradition

Now, the cards have fewer takers. The stretches near Central Library and University College in Palayam were a hot spot for Christmas-New Year greeting cards in former years and now they are deserted. Rafeeq Ali, a shop owner adds they are not popular among the children now. “We used to have Christmas-New Year cards of various sizes and themes. But now it is rare for someone to buy them. In old days, the front space of the shop used to have special greeting card stalls.

The pandemic also played a role in the vanishing of roadside card sales,” he adds. Apart from celebrated brands like Archies, there were cards printed by local presses. Bijumon OJ, an employee at Government Press in Mananthala says, “Two decades ago many public and private groups used to print greeting cards in our districts. But now it is very limited. Only presses under churches print limited greetings to circulate among clergymen.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp