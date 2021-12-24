STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collapsed signal creates confusion

Collapsed signal creates confusion 

Published: 24th December 2021 06:40 AM

Pedestrian stuggle to pass through the traffic signal near Museum junction| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inadequate height of a traffic signal near Museum — one of the key junctions in the heart of the city — is creating a lot of confusion among motorists. The unscientifically located and hardly visible signal in the dilapidated footpath is giving a hard time for the pedestrians and motorists alike. 

Interestingly, the signal is located in close proximity to the Museum police station and when T’Puram Express contacted the authorities they made it clear that the signal system will not be fixed in the immediate future.  

“It can hardly be seen. It’s really confusing and really hard to spot when the green signal comes. Often we realise that the light turned green, when motorists behind us start honking,” said Arjun R, a commuter. It has been several months since the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) kicked off the Smart Road project at RKV Lane near the traffic signal. An official with the SCTL said the signal collapsed because of corrosion. “KELTRON reinstalled the signal temporarily and SCTL will replace all traffic poles coming under the ABD area as part of the Integrated Traffic Management System.”  The official said the Smart Road project at RKV Lane would be completed within two months. 

