Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in Periyar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A class 10 girl student who went missing on Wednesday was found dead after 24 hours in the Periyar on Thursday. The body of Nandana, 15, daughter of Rajeev of Aduvathuruthu, was found under the Thadikkadavu bridge near UC College, Aluva.

Nandana, who was studying at KEM High School, Kottapuram, went missing after the school hours. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police after she failed to return home on time. “Based on that, we inspected the footage from the CCTV camera near the bridge. It showed the girl walking towards the bridge,” said a police officer.

The fire and rescue services personnel carried out a search with the assumption that she had jumped into the river, but the search, which lasted for hours on Wednesday, ended in vain. However, the police were able to recover her schoolbag from near the bridge.

The police who have launched a probe haven’t found any clues about the incident so far. “Our preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide as there are no bruises or any other marks on her body. However, we are clueless about the reason behind such an act. There were no issues at her home,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered her mobile phone from her bag. “We have already sent the phone to cyber experts. We hope we can find the reason for her alleged suicide. We are also waiting for the autopsy report to get more information in the case,” said the officer.