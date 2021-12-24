STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prank gone right

Thiruvananthapuram-native Aman Saji Dominic has curated his recent horror short film quite lightheartedly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Budding filmmaker Aman Saji Dominic always had an eye for working out film genres in his own way. The youngster who is currently pursuing Digital Filmmaking from Jain University Bangalore has released his recent 4K Malayalam short film ‘Monster’.  

The horror-cum comedy revolves around the child character played by Aaradya Arun Lakshman, who pulls a prank on a salesman who visited her house once. The young girl pranks the salesman played by actor Asher Biju who steal goods from her house which seems to be isolated with a horror story. “The limited dialogues in the movie is compensated with actors expressions. The interaction between the kid and the salesman is a serious breakthrough. The idea for the short came through after I happened to read the short story The Open Window, written by Hector Hugh Munro last year. Though it is inspired from the book, the film is born out of my interpretations,”says the Thiruvananthapuram-native Aman who had also directed a few documentaries and music videos.

The background music rendered by Yuvan Krishna adds the spooky element especially when the girl narrates the story of her grandmother’s spirit guarding the isolated house to the salesman. “I could sharpen my filmmaking skills with this short film. It was my friends who joined as the cast and crew. The frames of the haunted house was intended to create a curiosity among the viewers,” adds Aman. The 15-minute long short is produced by Aman’s production house-  Movie Monks Motion Pictures. 

Watch on YouTube 

