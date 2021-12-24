Sexual harassment plaint: Kalady varsity asst professor suspended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sexual harassment complaint filed by a research scholar at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, bore results on Thursday with the varsity taking disciplinary action against the accused assistant professor. The action comes on the report filed by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the university.

As per the order issued by the university, the assistant professor has been suspended for 15 days for violating the code of conduct of the university. “The assistant professor has been directed to write an apology letter. It has also been decided to remove him as the in-charge of NSS, NCC, student union advisor and class in-charge,” said the order which was approved by the varsity vice-chancellor.

As per the order, the section and regional centre director has been instructed to implement the other directives issued by the ICC. The research scholar Roopima S had filed the complaint with the ICC alleging that the assistant professor used sexually explicit language and looked at her in a lewd manner.