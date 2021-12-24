Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: P Sukumaran’s day starts at the library. After going through the 11 newspapers in the Kumarapuram Public Library, the 61-year-old heads out with two bags of 60-70 books to distribute around 32 houses. The 61-year-old hailing from Karuvatta in Alappuzha likes to introduce varied books to many. Popularly known as the ‘walking librarian’, Sukumaran has been continuing the service for the past 41 years.

Since he could remember, Sukumaran was smitten by books and words. So, he decided to make a living by associating with books. At the age of 19, he took charge as a librarian at Kumarapuram Public Library established in 1950.

He covers 12 kilometres on foot a day for a week to distribute the books to readers. The economics graduate from Sanatana Dharma College claims he is not tired of walking despite his age. He used to walk for miles to distribute newspapers in his younger days. “I prefer walking over any means of transport. I engage with nature during these walks,” says Sukumaran.

Sukumaran made the initiative to bring a human library to each household when the number of readers at the library began to decline. “People started choosing Television over books and began consuming content online. This affected the reading culture of many. So, I started a walking library,” he quips. “In six days, I get to visit 129 houses,” he says.

Most of his readers are women and children. “I love to talk and share the information I collect from reading — be it philosophy or current affairs, I elucidate the matter in my style and it gets people hooked to the conversation,” he adds. As a result, many await his arrival, especially kids who are thrilled to meet him. He believes this is what kept his service running. Being in this field for over four decades Sukumaran knows his readers’ preferences and delivers accordingly.

The books from the library cost one reader Rs 40 per month. Now, publishers donate books that can be bought by readers. “I get a monthly allowance of Rs 4,300 from the Kerala State Library Council and a 30 per cent commission from the book sales,” he tells. When he visits a house, he asks questions related to the book to know whether they have read the book or not. This is his way of knowing, whether his readers are getting their money’s worth from the books.

This is also how he makes a living. Sukumaran is the sole breadwinner of the family, who stays in a rented home. He has to take care of his 13-year-old autistic child too. He spends a major portion of his earnings on the child’s treatment and medications.

Finest Library

Kumarapuram Public Library has been functioning with two rooms ever since its inception. It was once considered one of the finest libraries with over 20,000 books. “It’s in a dilapidated state. During the 2019 floods, around 6,000 books got damaged and a tree had also fallen on top of the building. Ever since it has been in a dire state,” says Sukumaran.

His brother, P Gopalan is the secretary of the library. He takes care of the library when Sukumaran steps out for delivering books. “We also have some rare books. But due to lack of space and facilities, not more than 10 people can be in the library. If we didn’t have any financial constraints, this library could have still maintained the tag of ‘finest libraries’,” says Sukumaran. Due to his initiative, membership at the library is gradually increasing.

In 2016, honouring his dedication Sukumaran was awarded the I V Das memorial award by the Kerala State Library Council Staff Association. Contact: 9747451348