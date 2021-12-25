STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A song of hope

During every Christmas, one thing that is an integral part of the festivities is the music.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During every Christmas, one thing that is an integral part of the festivities is the music. This year, Vinod T Mathew has come out with a new devotional song that is catching up with the Christmas carol aficionados of the state. The song ‘Tharame’ was produced by Vinod and sung by famous playback singer Sumesh Ayroor. Benny Moolan has given music to the lyrics penned by Vinod.

The song takes you on the long travels of the shepherds following the north star in search of the baby Jesus. The light of the full moon helps them navigate the snowy pathways. The song is full of hope celebrating the season and the birth of Jesus. Vinod T Mathew is the Administration Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

